2007 Toyota Camry

173,123 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

XLE

2007 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

173,123KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8298570
  Stock #: 16878QVAN
  VIN: 4T1BK46K67U540180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16878QVAN
  • Mileage 173,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Adaptative Cruise Control

