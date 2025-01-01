Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Lexus ES 350

135,951 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Lexus ES 350

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12417777

2008 Lexus ES 350

Sedan

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12417777
  2. 12417777
  3. 12417777
  4. 12417777
  5. 12417777
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,951KM
VIN JTHBJ46G882243443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D1071A
  • Mileage 135,951 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Wheel Locks
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EXL 25,917 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT 172,701 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 34,087 KM $54,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus ES 350