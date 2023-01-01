Menu
2009 Honda Fit

149,050 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Fit

5-Speed AT

2009 Honda Fit

5-Speed AT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,050KM
Used
VIN JHMGE88309S808264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C0847A
  • Mileage 149,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

2009 Honda Fit