$9,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Fit
5-Speed AT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
149,050KM
Used
VIN JHMGE88309S808264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C0847A
- Mileage 149,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
2009 Honda Fit