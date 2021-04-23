Menu
2009 Lexus ES 350

165,127 KM

Details Description Features

$10,375

+ tax & licensing
$10,375

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2009 Lexus ES 350

2009 Lexus ES 350

6A

2009 Lexus ES 350

6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 7001558
  2. 7001558
$10,375

+ taxes & licensing

165,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7001558
  • Stock #: JUH5209
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G292300530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JUH5209
  • Mileage 165,127 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price! Recent Arrival! 2009 Lexus ES | Premium Package With Navigation | Tungsten Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V New Front Brakes, Black w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Premium Package w/ Navigation

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

