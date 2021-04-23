2009 Lexus ES 350

$10,375 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 1 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7001558

7001558 Stock #: JUH5209

JUH5209 VIN: JTHBJ46G292300530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # JUH5209

Mileage 165,127 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Premium Package w/ Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.