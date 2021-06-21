Menu
2009 Lexus ES 350

100,633 KM

$11,475

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

6A

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

100,633KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7523043
  • Stock #: WES5579
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G892335640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WES5579
  • Mileage 100,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43027 kilometers below market average! 2009 Lexus ES | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Tungsten Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

