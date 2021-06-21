2009 Lexus ES 350

+ taxes & licensing
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43027 kilometers below market average! 2009 Lexus ES | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Tungsten Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
