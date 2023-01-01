Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

191,750 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2009 Toyota Venza

2009 Toyota Venza

AWD 6A

2009 Toyota Venza

AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

191,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9546454
  Stock #: 10UTNA08652
  VIN: 4T3BE11A49U008652

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Light Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA08652
  • Mileage 191,750 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

