$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2010 Acura RDX
2010 Acura RDX
5-Spd AT SH-AWD
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
162,077KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10601979
- Stock #: C9620A
- VIN: 5J8TB1H20AA800409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C9620A
- Mileage 162,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3