Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Accord

105,477 KM

Details Description

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

Sdn EX-L V6 at

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Accord

Sdn EX-L V6 at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

Contact Seller

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

105,477KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7523039
  • Stock #: FJEH3003
  • VIN: 5KBCP3F82AB501600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met.
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FJEH3003
  • Mileage 105,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2010 Honda Accord | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Low KM | Alabaster Silver Metallic FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2020 Lexus NX 300h
 55,049 KM
$46,490 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 31,219 KM
$51,152 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 109,920 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory