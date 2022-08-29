2010 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9282061

9282061 Stock #: A5186A

A5186A VIN: 5J6RE4H36AL812766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,038 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

