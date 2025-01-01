Menu
2010 Lexus ES 350

144,880 KM

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Lexus ES 350

6A

12683973

2010 Lexus ES 350

6A

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,880KM
VIN JTHBK1EG1A2350224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoky Granite Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA50224
  • Mileage 144,880 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2010 Lexus ES 350