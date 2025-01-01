Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

111,700 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
GX at

12098845

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
111,700KM
VIN JM1BL1SF2A1192847

  • Exterior Colour Aluminium Metallica Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA92847
  • Mileage 111,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

