2010 Volkswagen Golf

150,720 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

12954551

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,720KM
VIN WVWDA7AJ8AW094349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19608A
  • Mileage 150,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

5 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

