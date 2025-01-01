$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
150,720KM
VIN WVWDA7AJ8AW094349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19608A
- Mileage 150,720 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
5 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
