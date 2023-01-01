Menu
2011 Acura CSX

186,867 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2011 Acura CSX

2011 Acura CSX

I-Tech

2011 Acura CSX

I-Tech

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

186,867KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433631
  • Stock #: C4775A
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F78BH201737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C4775A
  • Mileage 186,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2011 Acura CSX 4D Sedan i-Tech FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTECOne low hassle free pre negotiated price.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

