2011 Acura CSX
I-Tech
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10433631
- Stock #: C4775A
- VIN: 2HHFD5F78BH201737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Black 2011 Acura CSX 4D Sedan i-Tech FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTECOne low hassle free pre negotiated price.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.
Vehicle Features
