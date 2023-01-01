2011 Acura CSX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 8 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10433631

10433631 Stock #: C4775A

C4775A VIN: 2HHFD5F78BH201737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C4775A

Mileage 186,867 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

