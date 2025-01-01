$9,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
Sdn LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
179,814KM
VIN 2HGFA1F60BH005420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C0595A
- Mileage 179,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
