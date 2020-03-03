Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 4802169
  2. 4802169
  3. 4802169
  4. 4802169
  5. 4802169
  6. 4802169
  7. 4802169
  8. 4802169
  9. 4802169
  10. 4802169
  11. 4802169
  12. 4802169
  13. 4802169
  14. 4802169
  15. 4802169
  16. 4802169
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,877KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4802169
  • Stock #: 14967QVAN
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H35BL811514
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2019 Honda Passport
 17,000 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 54,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer L...
 70,470 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Send A Message