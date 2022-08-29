2011 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17451A VIN: JHMGE8H70BC801172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 201,442 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Equalizer Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

