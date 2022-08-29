$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Fit
Sport 5-Speed AT with Navigation
Location
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
201,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9282073
- Stock #: 17451A
- VIN: JHMGE8H70BC801172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,442 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Equalizer
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3