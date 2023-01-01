Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

144,032 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,032KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9765910
  • Stock #: D0048A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H68BB508144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0048A
  • Mileage 144,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

