2011 Hyundai Elantra

85,149 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited at

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,149KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE6BH003681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,149 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

2011 Hyundai Elantra