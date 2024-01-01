$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Hyundai Elantra
Limited at
2011 Hyundai Elantra
Limited at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,149KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPDH4AE6BH003681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,149 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2014 Honda Civic SEDAN Si 6MT 102,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volvo XC90 T5 AWD Momentum (7-Seat) 64,319 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 88,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2011 Hyundai Elantra