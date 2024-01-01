Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

187,470 KM

Details Features

$7,698

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Contact Seller

Used
187,470KM
VIN JM1BL1KF8B1457627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA57627
  • Mileage 187,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

