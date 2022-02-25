2011 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 2 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8298579

8298579 Stock #: 16831A

16831A VIN: JF2SHCDC7BH780608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16831A

Mileage 107,253 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire 4-Speed A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.