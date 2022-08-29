Menu
2012 Dodge Charger

72,881 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 9282055
  • Stock #: 17441QVAN
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG0CH262519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17441QVAN
  • Mileage 72,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

