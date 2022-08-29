2012 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9282055

VIN: 2C3CDXHG0CH262519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,881 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

