2012 Honda Civic
Cpe Ex-L Coupe 5-Spd At W/ Nav
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
156,837KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10445337
- Stock #: A6494A
- VIN: 2HGFG3B94CH003391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A6494A
- Mileage 156,837 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
