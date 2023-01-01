2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing
2 0 0 , 7 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522482

10522482 Stock #: 18182A

18182A VIN: 2HGFG3B91CH001176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 18182A

Mileage 200,724 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

