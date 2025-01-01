Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Black 2012 Honda Civic 4D Sedan EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTECOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Leather.Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 1 year road hazard, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $588 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn?t the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic?s generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2012 Honda Civic

147,096 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L Sedan 5-Speed AT

Watch This Vehicle
12408672

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L Sedan 5-Speed AT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12408672
  2. 12408672
  3. 12408672
  4. 12408672
  5. 12408672
  6. 12408672
  7. 12408672
  8. 12408672
  9. 12408672
  10. 12408672
  11. 12408672
  12. 12408672
  13. 12408672
  14. 12408672
  15. 12408672
  16. 12408672
  17. 12408672
  18. 12408672
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,096KM
VIN 2HGFB2F97CH026845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E1958A
  • Mileage 147,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2012 Honda Civic 4D Sedan EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTECOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Leather.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 1 year road hazard, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $588 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn?t the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic?s generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2025 Mazda MAZDA3 2.5 S Select Sport for sale in Port Moody, BC
2025 Mazda MAZDA3 2.5 S Select Sport 1,803 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring AWD 34,549 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD 23,628 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic