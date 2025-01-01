$12,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
Sdn LX Sedan 5-Speed AT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,456KM
VIN 2HGFB2F54CH116368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A7813C
- Mileage 153,456 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
