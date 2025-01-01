$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,994KM
VIN 5FNRL5H66CB509066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19430QVAN
- Mileage 108,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
rear air
Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2022 Tesla Model 3 Sr 60,194 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sedan 2.4L 164,601 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 Sr Plus 63,014 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2012 Honda Odyssey