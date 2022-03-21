2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 2 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8919466

8919466 Stock #: C4817A

C4817A VIN: KM8NUDCC7CU199886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C4817A

Mileage 92,280 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Power Outlet Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Reverse Park Assist Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.