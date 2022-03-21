Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

92,280 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 8919466
  2. 8919466
  3. 8919466
  4. 8919466
  5. 8919466
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,280KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8919466
  • Stock #: C4817A
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC7CU199886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C4817A
  • Mileage 92,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 26,619 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot HIGH
 107,166 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 73,942 KM
$20,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory