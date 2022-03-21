$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2012 Hyundai Veracruz
Limited
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
92,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8919466
- Stock #: C4817A
- VIN: KM8NUDCC7CU199886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
