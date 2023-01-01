2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 9 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9824365

9824365 Stock #: 10UTNA64347

10UTNA64347 VIN: JM1BL1L76C1664347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Met Mica

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 10UTNA64347

Mileage 119,953 KM

Vehicle Features Windows MOONROOF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.