$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CVT
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,686KM
VIN JN8AS5MV7CW391364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNB91364
- Mileage 129,686 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT at AWD I4 49,000 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT at AWD I4 34,117 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD at 52,471 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2012 Nissan Rogue