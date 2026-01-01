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2012 Nissan Rogue

129,686 KM

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

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14406843

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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Used
129,686KM
VIN JN8AS5MV7CW391364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNB91364
  • Mileage 129,686 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2012 Nissan Rogue