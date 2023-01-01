2013 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 1 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10601994

10601994 Stock #: 18353QVAN

18353QVAN VIN: 5J8TB4H50DL803363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18353QVAN

Mileage 133,137 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.