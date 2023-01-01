2013 Ford Escape

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 1 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10440033

10440033 Stock #: 10UTNA69304

10UTNA69304 VIN: 1FMCU0GX2DUA69304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 10UTNA69304

Mileage 139,102 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.