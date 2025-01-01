Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

117,878 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe

12417774

2013 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,878KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CF7D5237528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19407A
  • Mileage 117,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

2013 Ford Mustang