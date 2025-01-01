$25,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
GT Coupe
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
117,878KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CF7D5237528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 19407A
- Mileage 117,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Safety
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
