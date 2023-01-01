Menu
2013 Honda Civic

118,726 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX Sedan 5-Speed AT

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX Sedan 5-Speed AT

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475592
  • Stock #: C1462A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58DH036234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1462A
  • Mileage 118,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

