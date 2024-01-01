Menu
2013 Honda Civic

181,369 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring 5AT

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring 5AT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,369KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F7XDH110576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA10576
  • Mileage 181,369 KM

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2013 Honda Civic