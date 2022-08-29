2013 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 7 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282070

9282070 Stock #: A5672B

A5672B VIN: 2HKRM4H97DH106279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.