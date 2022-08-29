Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

74,747 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/RES

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9282070
  • Stock #: A5672B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H97DH106279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

