2013 Honda CR-V

112,896 KM

Details Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD 5-Speed AT

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD 5-Speed AT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

112,896KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9374035
  Stock #: C5581A
  VIN: 2HKRM4H30DH115644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C5581A
  • Mileage 112,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

