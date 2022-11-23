$18,750+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2013 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD 5-Speed AT
Location
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
112,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9374035
- Stock #: C5581A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H30DH115644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C5581A
- Mileage 112,896 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
