2013 Honda Ridgeline

$29,885 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7779717

7779717 Stock #: HG81182B

HG81182B VIN: 5FPYK1F59DB502381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # HG81182B

Mileage 127,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.