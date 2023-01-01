Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

118,119 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

GLS

GLS

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10601973
  • Stock #: 18330QVAN
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2DU526548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18330QVAN
  • Mileage 118,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

