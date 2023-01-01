2013 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 1 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10601973

10601973 Stock #: 18330QVAN

18330QVAN VIN: KMHCT4AE2DU526548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18330QVAN

Mileage 118,119 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers Hill Ascent Control M/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.