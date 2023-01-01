$9,500+ tax & licensing
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,119KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10601973
- Stock #: 18330QVAN
- VIN: KMHCT4AE2DU526548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
