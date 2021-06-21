Menu
2013 Lexus RX 350

182,000 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

6A

Location

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

182,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7370609
  • Stock #: FSNX5983
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC163703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FSNX5983
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Lexus RX | Touring Pkg | V6 | AWD | No Accident Claims | Starfire Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Touring Package

