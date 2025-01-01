$12,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,404KM
VIN JM1BL1UF4D1801664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B6805A
- Mileage 75,404 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Safety
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
2013 Mazda MAZDA3