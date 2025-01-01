Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

75,404 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12474358

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,404KM
VIN JM1BL1UF4D1801664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B6805A
  • Mileage 75,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

