Discover exceptional value and premium performance with this 2013 Mercedes Benz C350 4MATIC available now at OpenRoad Mazda. This well cared for luxury sedan offers an ideal blend of power, comfort, and Mercedes engineering, making it an outstanding choice for drivers who want refinement without compromise. With only 141K kilometers, this C350 has been driven responsibly and maintained with care, offering plenty of remaining life for daily commuting or weekend driving enjoyment. The 4MATIC all wheel drive system provides confident handling in all seasons, giving you stability and peace of mind no matter the road conditions. Powered by a strong V6 engine, the C350 delivers smooth and responsive performance while maintaining the elegance and comfort that Mercedes is known for. Inside, you will find premium materials, refined craftsmanship, and a driver focused cabin designed for comfort and convenience. This vehicle has no major accident history, providing added confidence in its condition and long term reliability. It has been thoroughly inspected to meet the quality standards you expect from OpenRoad Mazda, ensuring you drive away with a vehicle you can trust. If you are searching for a luxury sedan that offers style, performance, and long lasting value, this 2013 Mercedes Benz C350 4MATIC deserves your attention. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to experience it in person and take the next step toward owning a truly exceptional vehicle.

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

140,985 KM

Details Description

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

4MATIC Sedan

13205276

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,985KM
VIN WDDGF8JBXDA859064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA59064
  • Mileage 140,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-XXXX

604-461-9111

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2013 Mercedes-Benz C350