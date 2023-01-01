$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
160,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9635140
- Stock #: 17584QVAN
- VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL655779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17584QVAN
- Mileage 160,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3