2013 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $10,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9635140

9635140 Stock #: 17584QVAN

17584QVAN VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL655779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17584QVAN

Mileage 160,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Exterior Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Gasoline Fuel Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor

