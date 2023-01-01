Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

160,700 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635140
  • Stock #: 17584QVAN
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL655779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17584QVAN
  • Mileage 160,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
