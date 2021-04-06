Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

147,717 KM

Details

$12,475

+ tax & licensing
$12,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6856490
  2. 6856490
$12,475

+ taxes & licensing

147,717KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6856490
  Stock #: SPRL1680
  VIN: 2C4RC1CG3ER289742

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET) C.C.
  Interior Colour Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black / LT Grayston
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # SPRL1680
  Mileage 147,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

30th Anniv.

