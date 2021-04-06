+ taxes & licensing
604-461-7623
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
