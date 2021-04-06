2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$12,475 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 7 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6856490

6856490 Stock #: SPRL1680

SPRL1680 VIN: 2C4RC1CG3ER289742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET) C.C.

Interior Colour Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black / LT Grayston

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # SPRL1680

Mileage 147,717 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 30th Anniv.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.