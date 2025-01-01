Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda Accord

129,523 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport Sedan Cvt

Watch This Vehicle
12524110

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport Sedan Cvt

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12524110
  2. 12524110
  3. 12524110
  4. 12524110
  5. 12524110
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,523KM
VIN 1HGCR2F59EA801790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4298C
  • Mileage 129,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2014 Honda Accord Sedan Sport Sedan Cvt for sale in Port Moody, BC
2014 Honda Accord Sedan Sport Sedan Cvt 129,523 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Civic Sdn LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2011 Honda Civic Sdn LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT 179,814 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2014 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 127,072 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2014 Honda Accord