2014 Honda Civic

127,072 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

12512620

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,072KM
VIN 2HGFB2E46EH009656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19470QVAN
  • Mileage 127,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2014 Honda Civic