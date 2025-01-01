$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,072KM
VIN 2HGFB2E46EH009656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19470QVAN
- Mileage 127,072 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
