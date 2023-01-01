Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

134,452 KM

Details Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

134,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10204830
  • Stock #: 17914A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH486389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17914A
  • Mileage 134,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

