2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,452KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10204830
- Stock #: 17914A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH486389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
