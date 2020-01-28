Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 4527129
  2. 4527129
  3. 4527129
  4. 4527129
  5. 4527129
  6. 4527129
  7. 4527129
  8. 4527129
  9. 4527129
  10. 4527129
  11. 4527129
  12. 4527129
  13. 4527129
  14. 4527129
  15. 4527129
Contact Seller

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,392KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527129
  • Stock #: A6557A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A86E5239089
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Gray 2014 Kia Forte 4D Sedan EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT

Market Pricing.

Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.


Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 62,338 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 27,392 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 70,069 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Send A Message