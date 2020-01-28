2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
+ taxes & licensing
Gray 2014 Kia Forte 4D Sedan EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Market Pricing.
Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.
Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3