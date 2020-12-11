Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus IS 250

129,053 KM

Details Description Features

$22,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 250

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6333122
  2. 6333122
  3. 6333122
  4. 6333122
  5. 6333122
  6. 6333122
  7. 6333122
  8. 6333122
  9. 6333122
  10. 6333122
  11. 6333122
  12. 6333122
  13. 6333122
  14. 6333122
  15. 6333122
  16. 6333122
  17. 6333122
Contact Seller

$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

129,053KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6333122
  • Stock #: JIS4206
  • VIN: JTHCF1D25E5001134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JIS4206
  • Mileage 129,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Luxury Car (under $50,000) Recent Arrival! 2014 Lexus IS Premium Package | AWD | V6 | Atomic Silver AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/NuLuxe Seat Trim. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2017 Lexus IS 300
 50,190 KM
$28,475 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 14,450 KM
$52,475 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 8A
 46,091 KM
$43,475 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory