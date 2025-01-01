$15,998+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Flash Mica
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA37510
- Mileage 92,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Performance and Value with the 2014 Mazda3 Sport GT-SKY Step into refined driving with the 2014 Mazda3 Sport GT-SKY a hatchback that stands out for its sporty design top-tier efficiency and premium features. At Open Road Mazda we are proud to present this well-maintained model that delivers driving excitement without compromise. Why Choose This Mazda3 Sport GT-SKY Skyactiv Performance: Under the hood is Mazdas advanced Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine offering an ideal mix of power and fuel economy. Responsive smooth and fun to drive this Mazda3 makes every commute something to look forward to. Sporty Yet Practical: With its bold hatchback design sleek lines and 18-inch alloy wheels this car looks as good as it drives. Plus enjoy the versatility of a roomy cargo area and split-folding rear seats. Premium Features: Includes a full suite of upscale amenities like leather-trimmed seats power sunroof Bose premium sound system navigation backup camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Safety and Confidence: Equipped with advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring rear cross traffic alert and smart city brake support. Drive with peace of mind wherever the road takes you. Locally Serviced and Inspected: This Mazda3 has been fully inspected by our factory-trained technicians at Open Road Mazda. We ensure quality condition and transparency in every sale. Whether you are upgrading your daily driver or looking for a reliable vehicle that delivers excitement this 2014 Mazda3 Sport GT-SKY is an outstanding choice. Come experience it in person and see why Mazda drivers love the connection between car and driver. Schedule your test drive today at Open Road Mazda. This one will not last.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111