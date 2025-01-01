Menu
2014 Nissan Leaf

171,993 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Leaf

SV

12285117

2014 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,993KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP2EC340765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19373QEV
  • Mileage 171,993 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2014 Nissan Leaf