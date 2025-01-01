$7,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
171,993KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP2EC340765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19373QEV
- Mileage 171,993 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
